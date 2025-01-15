PNCA hosts calligraphy workshop 

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), National Art Gallery, hosted a captivating calligraphy workshop led by acclaimed Pakistani calligrapher Azeem Iqbal. The event drew aspiring artists and calligraphy enthusiasts, offering them a unique opportunity to learn from one of Pakistan’s finest calligraphy masters. The workshop was a continuation of Mr. Iqbal’s prestigious calligraphy exhibition, which is currently on display at PNCA.

Mr. Iqbal introduced participants to the Kufic script, one of the oldest and most revered styles of Arabic calligraphy. Through live demonstrations, he showcased his precision and creativity, providing insight into the techniques and philosophy that define his work. Participants were given hands-on training, allowing them to explore the intricate art form while gaining a deeper understanding of its cultural and artistic significance.

The attendees expressed their appreciation for the workshop, describing it as an enriching experience that not only enhanced their skills but also deepened their connection to the heritage of calligraphy. One participant remarked, “It was a privilege to learn directly from a master. The workshop was truly inspiring.”

Director of the Visual Arts Division at PNCA, Mariam Ahmed highlighted the organization’s commitment to promoting traditional arts, stating, “PNCA is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the timeless art of calligraphy. We are grateful to Mr. Azeem Iqbal for sharing his expertise and inspiring the next generation of artists.”

The ongoing calligraphy exhibition at PNCA is a celebration of artistic treasures, featuring Mr. Iqbal’s masterpieces alongside a curated collection of works from Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states.

This vibrant display highlights the shared cultural heritage of the region, fostering unity and harmony through the arts.

Visitors to the exhibition can experience the profound beauty of traditional calligraphy, exploring its deep connections to the diverse cultural narratives of ECO member nations.

The exhibition underscores PNCA’s mission to promote creativity, preserve cultural heritage, and encourage regional cooperation.