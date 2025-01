KARACHI - Three more matches were decided in the Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds. The highlight of the day’s play was brilliant century by Muhammad Afzal. In the first match of the day, Premier Sports beat Al-Imran Cricket Club by 6 wickets. The second match saw Bilal Friends beat Shalimar Cricket Club by 7 wickets while in the third match, Faisal Gymkhana beat Gulzar Cricket Club by 164 runs.