PTI MNAs create rumpus in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday disrupted the National Assembly proceedings by creating rumpus in the house. The lawmakers of PTI, holding placards inscribed with slogans ‘Release Imran Khan’, ‘Form judicial commission on May 9’, created rumpus in the house when the chair refused to give the floor to the opposition members.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, during the protest of opposition members, conveyed them that the floor will not be given on a point of order during the question-hour.

The opposition members kept raising the anti-government slogans ignoring the instructions of the chair. The PTI members registering their protest also pointed out lack of quorum to disrupt the proceedings. The chair suspended the house for 15 minutes. The Speaker had to adjourn the proceedings due to the unavailability of required strength in the house. Earlier, five bills were laid before the House.

These bills included: The Zakat and Ushr Amendment Bill, 2025, Islamabad Capital Territory Dowry Restraint Bill, Islamabad Animal Protection Bill, the National Commission on the Rights of Child Amendment Bill and the Capital Development Authority Amendment Bill.