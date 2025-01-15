Punjab cabinet approves business scheme for unemployed youth

| CM Maryam sets a target of one lac business startups | Number of laptops for students to be increased to 40,000 | Cabinet approves first Punjab Hindu Marriage Act, Registration Rules 2024.

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved the first of its kind business scheme for the unemployed youth who would be provided free land and the required funding to establish their own business. Under the ‘Asan Karobar scheme’, the youth would be issued a ‘business card’ and an interest-free loan up to three million rupees.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a target of one lac business startups in Punjab. She also directed business plans for the startups. Speaking to the media outside Punjab Assembly, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the cabinet had approved a unique finance scheme for the youth of Punjab as the Punjab government will provide government land to youth without lease and offer interest-free loans. She further stated that the Punjab government will initiate nearly 100,000 small and medium-sized startups. She further stated that the number of laptops for students was also being increased to 40,000. Scholarships for deserving students in second and third years will also cover their fees, she added.

The provincial cabinet which discussed a record 91 agenda points also approved increasing the number of Kisan cards from 500,000 to 750,000. It also approved an increase in cash limit of Kisan cards to 30 percent. The meeting was told that the farmers set a record of purchasing Rs 46 billion from Kisan cards. She directed emergency measures in order to increase cotton production and ordered measures to address the decline in sugarcane production due to climate change. The cabinet also approved the first Punjab Hindu Marriage Act, Registration Rules 2024.

The chief minister directed to establish charging stations for e-vehicles across Punjab. The cabinet rejected the decision to change the name of Gaddafi Stadium. The meeting decided to start a registration campaign for all vehicles across Punjab and limit the speed of motorcycles in Punjab to 60 km per hour. The cabinet approved an amendment for the inspection and certification of motorcycles after 12 months.

The cabinet approved ‘Punjab Chief Minister Special Initiative for Dialysis Program’. Approval was given to establish a special court to decide property-related matters for overseas Pakistanis. Admission policy of public private sector medical dental colleges for the session 2024-25 was approved. In the meeting, it was decided to allocate 30 seats for Islamabad as per the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Approval was given to increase the seed money of Journalist Support Fund along with increasing the amount allocated for financial assistance to the needy journalists. Approval was given to Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Act 2024, shifting of the property tax valuation system from rental value to capital value, recruitment of 340 posts of technical cadre in the Special Education department, recruitment in Forest Services Academy Ghora Gali and Punjab Forest School Bahawalpur. Approval was given to recruitment of school teaching interns for government schools, delegate powers to the Local Government Department for building plan, land use convergence and private societies in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur. The cabinet approved amendments and formulation of a policy for the disposal of state land, amendments to the Stamp Act 1899 and the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation. The meeting approved amendments to the Notaries Ordinance 1961.

