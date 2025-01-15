Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab discovers gold reserves worth Rs800bn in Attock

Punjab discovers gold reserves worth Rs800bn in Attock
Web Desk
10:51 AM | January 15, 2025
National

Punjab's Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, announced the discovery of substantial gold reserves, estimated at 2.8 million tola, in the Attock district.

The reserves, valued at approximately Rs800 billion, were identified during a survey conducted at the confluence of the Kabul and Indus Rivers.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan confirmed the findings in its report, which was later corroborated by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). The provincial cabinet will review the project, with a high-level committee already established to oversee its auction.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is set to receive a detailed briefing on this significant breakthrough.

Meanwhile, local gold prices saw a decline in line with international trends. According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold dropped by Rs1,400, settling at Rs277,900. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs1,201, bringing it to Rs238,254. Globally, gold prices decreased by $14 to $2,661 per ounce, while silver prices remained steady at Rs3,350 per tola.

Our policy is only Pakistan, says Army Chief

Gold, known for its rarity and durability, continues to be a cornerstone of the global economy, prized for its role in wealth preservation and its demand in jewellery and luxury markets.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736898614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025