Punjab discovers gold reserves worth Rs800bn in Attock

Punjab's Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, announced the discovery of substantial gold reserves, estimated at 2.8 million tola, in the Attock district.

The reserves, valued at approximately Rs800 billion, were identified during a survey conducted at the confluence of the Kabul and Indus Rivers.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan confirmed the findings in its report, which was later corroborated by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). The provincial cabinet will review the project, with a high-level committee already established to oversee its auction.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is set to receive a detailed briefing on this significant breakthrough.

Meanwhile, local gold prices saw a decline in line with international trends. According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold dropped by Rs1,400, settling at Rs277,900. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs1,201, bringing it to Rs238,254. Globally, gold prices decreased by $14 to $2,661 per ounce, while silver prices remained steady at Rs3,350 per tola.

Gold, known for its rarity and durability, continues to be a cornerstone of the global economy, prized for its role in wealth preservation and its demand in jewellery and luxury markets.