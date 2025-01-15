Punjab keen to leverage Japanese expertise in agriculture, says governor

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan met with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, to discuss opportunities for collaboration in the agriculture and automobile industries.

During the meeting, held in Lahore, Governor Haider expressed the provincial government's interest in utilizing Japanese expertise to enhance Punjab's agricultural sector. He emphasized the potential for joint ventures and technological advancements that could benefit the region's farming practices.

Governor Haider also invited Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in Punjab's automobile industry, citing the province's growing economy and potential for expanding trade ties.

Appreciating Japan’s ongoing support, the governor highlighted Japan's role in preserving Pakistan's cultural heritage, particularly in safeguarding historical sites like the Taxila Museum.

Ambassador Shuichi emphasized the importance of fostering stronger people-to-people connections between Japan and Pakistan. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to expanding cultural exchanges and trade relations, underscoring the shared goals of both nations in furthering bilateral ties.