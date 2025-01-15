Punjab LG minister reviews door-to-door waste collection

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq visited different areas of the provincial capital on Tuesday to review the door-to-door waste collection work under the Suthra Punjab program of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik, Secretary of Local Government and Community Development Shakeel Ahmed Mian, and Chairman of Lahore Waste Management Company Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar were also present.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din briefed the provincial minister on the arrangements made so far. The Local Government Minister and Special Assistant visited Ashiana Housing Road and the Yuhanabad area.

Zeeshan Rafiq interacted with shopkeepers and local residents about waste collection. The residents informed the minister that the cleaning arrangements had significantly improved compared to before. Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik instructed the cleaning staff present to work with dedication and hard work.

The minister and SACM also visited the complaint desk in Yuhanabad. Zeeshan Rafiq directed the LWMC to take immediate action on public complaints, adding that the scope of door-to-door waste collection would be expanded in a phased manner.

“During the current month of January, we will provide this facility in 100 union councils of Lahore, while the entire city will be brought under the door-to-door waste collection program by March,” he pledged.

He added that under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a uniform sanitation system had been introduced for the first time in both rural and urban areas. “Suthra Punjab is not a source of income but a program for public service. No initial fee is charged under the program,” he said, emphasizing that excellent cleaning services would be provided for a nominal fee.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik stated that the door-to-door collection work had started in areas where the overall sanitation situation was unsatisfactory. “In addition, sanitation facilities are being provided for the first time in villages as well,” he noted.