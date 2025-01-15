Record number of complaints received during 2024: Ejaz

ISLAMABAD - Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has stated that a record number of complaints were received and redressed by his office during the past year. Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said two lac twenty-six thousand three hundred seventy-one (226,371) complaints were received during the past year. Out of which, two lac twenty-three thousand one hundred seventy-one (223,171) were addressed, indicating an increase of 17 percent and 16 percent in the receipt and disposal of these complaints. The Wafaqi Mohtasib said the outreach of his office is continuously being increased and the new regional offices have been established at Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit which brings the total number to twenty-four. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said his institution is planning to establish more regional offices in remote areas during this year. Wafaqi Mohtasib informed the media persons that 92.9 percent decisions made by his organization have been implemented during the past year, expressing the resolve to achieve hundred percent implementation rate. He said nearly 2.3 million households have benefitted from the services offered by the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office since its establishment in 1983. The Wafaqi Mohtasib said during 2024, our investigation officers held 126 Khuli Katcheries (Open Courts) across the country. He said the Heads of Federal Government agencies and departments have been instructed to ensure implementation of the decisions made by his office within the shortest possible time. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said the office of Wafaqi Mohtasib is the poor man’s court established with a view to serving the marginalized and down trodden segments of the society.

Touching on the Mohtasib’s international role, Wafaqi Mohtasib said being President of the Asian Ombudsman Association, he presided over the 25th meeting of its Board of Directors in Istanbul in June last year besides addressing the International Ombuds Summit in Hong Kong as the key note speaker.

He termed members of the media his partner and stakeholders in his efforts to raise awareness about the Wafaqi Mohtasib and its services in support of the citizen’s rights.