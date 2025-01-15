Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Rupee sheds 5 paisas against dollar

January 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 5 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.05 and Rs280.55 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.04 to close at Rs285.70 against the last day’s closing of Rs284.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas an increase of Rs1.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs340.19 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs338.24.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 02 paisas to close at Rs75.88 and Rs74.25, respectively.

