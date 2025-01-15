SACM KP directs for early resolving Buner Marble City project issues

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has directed the concerned authorities to promptly resolve the pending issues regarding the early establishment of the Buner Marble City.

He said that the industrial project is a key step toward the overall development and prosperity of the area, which will not only help reduce unemployment but also serve as a catalyst for bringing economic and social development opportunities and facilities to the region. He emphasized that the Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Department, along with the local administration, should fulfil their assigned responsibilities to ensure the timely commencement of the project.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the development project of Buner Marble City, held on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Aamir Afaq, along with Special Secretary of Industries Anwar Khan, Additional Secretary Rehan Gul Khattak, Deputy Commissioner of Buner Kashif Qayyum, officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of Buner informed the Special Assistant about the progress made so far regarding the proposed industrial project and administrative responsibilities related to its subsequent aspects.

The forum directed the officials of KP-EZDMC to collaborate with the local administration in executing the project and emphasized that all phases involving different departments should be expedited as a priority, so the long-pending project can be initiated as soon as possible.

The SACM also instructed that all necessary matters be resolved within a month. He further added that this project will bring various facilities related to human development, including health and education, to the area.