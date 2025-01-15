Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Sargodha DPO reviews recruitment process

Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
SARGODHA  -  Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi on Tuesday visited Sadr police station to inspect arrangements for the first phase of recruitment in the department. During his visit, the DPO issued directives to the staff on duty to simplify and improve the process of receiving application forms.  He also interacted with candidates submitting their recruitment forms. “The recruitment process in Punjab Police will be conducted transparently, strictly on merit, and without any recommendations,” stated the DPO.

Staff Reporter

