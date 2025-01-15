Sargodha Police arrest two suspects for killing maternal uncle

SARGODHA - Sargodha Police arrested two brothers for murdering their maternal uncle over matrimonial issue.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that under the leadership of ASP Kotmomin Waqar Ahmed, SHO Mela police station Abdul Mabood and his team conducted a successful operation to apprehend the accused.

The accused Muhammad Faisal wanted to marry his uncle Zafar’s daughter Tasmia Bibi but Zafar refused his marriage proposal. In the fit of rage, the accused Faisal and his elder brother Nasir had killed their uncle Muhammad Zafar by firing on December 22, 2024. After committing the crime, the accused had gone into hiding.

However, the police utilised both modern and traditional investigation methods to trace and arrest the accused. DPO Sargodha Asad Ejaz Malhi commended ASP Kotmomin Waqar Ahmed, SHO Mela, and their team for their exemplary efforts in solving the case.

Four profiteers held

The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various areas including Sillanwali Road, Sultan Colony and Chungi No 09, and found that shopkeepers— Bashir, Muhammad Khan, Pervaiz and Mudassir were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed fines on them.

Two booked for selling illegal pesticides

Two dealers were booked for selling illegal pesticides at his shop in Kot Momin, here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, a team of agriculture pesticide team, conducted raid at Kot Momin and Moazamabad areas and caught two dealers— Akhtar Abbas and Dilshad red-handed selling pesticides illegally. They also failed to produce licence for selling agricultural pesticides.

The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered cases against them.

Four accused arrested

The police on Tuesday arrested four accused, including three proclaimed offenders, and recovered a pistol from them.

The police said a team of Bhagtanwala police station conducted raids in the areas under its jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders Altaf, Ejaz and Adnan.

Meanwhile, the police also apprehended an accused Imran, besides recovering a pistol.