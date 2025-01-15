SAU-ITC hosts event honoring former vice chancellor Dr Fateh Mari’s services

HYDERABAD - The Information Technology Center at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam hosted a distinguished event to honor the four-year tenure and outstanding contributions of former Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fateh Mari highlighted Pakistan’s growing population and its positioning among the world’s rapidly expanding nations. He emphasized that virtual trade will play a crucial role in the global economy, with Pakistan expected to secure a significant share in this domain. Dr. Mari further noted that Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services exports reached a record $3.2 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, underscoring the sector’s critical role in the country’s economic growth. He commended the students of Sindh Agriculture University for their remarkable achievements at national and regional levels, reflecting the institution’s excellence in IT education and its commitment to high academic standards.

Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Acting Vice Chancellor of SAU, expressed his commitment to enhance the quality of academic and research activities at the university, with a focus on merit-based initiatives. He lauded Dr. Mari’s leadership, which strengthened academic and research programs, expanded linkages with various institutions, and elevated the university’s standing among top educational establishments in Pakistan.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Umerkot Sub-Campus Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari acknowledged Dr. Mari’s valuable efforts for the development of the sub-campus, stating that his guidance contributed to progress over the past four years. Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director of the IT Center, also recognized former VC’s leadership, which enabled the center to achieve notable successes at both national and international levels.

Prominent faculty members, including Dr. Mubeena Pathan , Dr. Mukhtiar Memon, Dr. Kavita and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also spoke and highlighted his services. The program was attended by deans of various faculties, departmental heads, faculty members and a large number of students.