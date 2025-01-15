Saudi Arabia's Manara minerals may invest in Reko Diq mine soon: Musadik Malik

Saudi Arabian mining firm Manara Minerals is likely to invest in Pakistan's Reko Diq mine within the next two quarters, according to Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, reported by the Reuters.

Manara, a joint venture between state-owned miner Ma’aden and the $925-billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), reflects Saudi Arabia’s strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil by acquiring minority stakes in global assets.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Malik expressed optimism about significant developments related to copper mining in Pakistan this year, including potential investments in Reko Diq and surrounding mines. When asked about Manara’s involvement, Malik responded affirmatively, stating, “Why not, of course.”

Executives from Manara previously visited Pakistan in May 2024 to discuss acquiring a stake in Reko Diq. The project, co-owned by global mining giant Barrick Gold and Pakistan, is recognized as one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold resources. Robert Wilt, then acting CEO of Manara and now CEO of Ma’aden, confirmed last year that Reko Diq was one of the key opportunities under evaluation.

Additionally, Pakistan is exploring mining partnerships with other Gulf nations, Malik revealed.