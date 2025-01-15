Security forces kill four terrorists in Spinwarm, North Waziristan

Four terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Spinwarm area between the night of January 14 and 15, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR reported that the operation was launched following credible intelligence on the presence of terrorists in the area. During the engagement, the troops effectively neutralized the militants and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition. The eliminated terrorists were reportedly involved in multiple attacks against security forces and in targeted killings of civilians.

A follow-up sanitization operation is underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining threats. “Security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in eradicating terrorism from the country,” stated the ISPR.

Related operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

This operation comes a day after security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate encounters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 12 and 13. Six terrorists were killed in Tank district during an IBO, while another two were eliminated in an engagement in the Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Major success in Balochistan

Earlier on January 8, security forces conducted a large-scale IBO in Kachhi district, Balochistan, resulting in the elimination of 27 terrorists. These operations underscore the security forces’ ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the country.

President and Prime Minister have lauded the efforts of the security forces for their continued success in combating terrorism.