Senate panel discusses constitutional amends for S Punjab creation

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, chaired by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, convened on Tuesday to discuss the proposed amendments to Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198, and 218 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Senator Awn Abbas, the mover of the bill, proposed these amendments for the creation of a new province, ‘South Punjab’.

He argued that 40 percent of the population of Punjab resides in South Punjab. Unfortunately, the people of South Punjab lack basic facilities like health and education. Of the total 50,112 primary, middle, high schools, and higher schools in Punjab, only 13,446 schools are located in South Punjab. Of the total 2,461 basic health units in Punjab, 754 are located in the three divisions of South Punjab.

Unfortunately, the people of South Punjab have to travel to Lahore, which is 850 km away from Rahim Yar Khan, for their basic needs. He demanded that the new province, ‘South Punjab,’ be created on an administrative basis.

The members expressed different opinions on the proposed amendments, while Senator Kamran Murtaza stated that the creation of a new province will weaken the position of other provinces especially Balochistan in the Upper House of Parliament, which gives equal representation. However, Senator Hamid Khan opined that a public debate should be held on the issue, as it primarily concerns the people.

The Committee also ratified nomination of Senator Hamid Khan as member Board of Governors of the Legal and Justice Aid Authority.

The Committee referred the matter to the Ministry of Law and Justice to submit a comprehensive report on the bill, keeping in view the constitutional, financial, historical, and parity aspects of the Bill.

Furthermore, the Committee approved the report of the Sub-Committee, which was constituted to deliberate on “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Article 106).” The Bill, introduced by Senator Manzoor Ahmad and Senator Danesh Kumar, proposed an increase in the general seats of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly from 51 to 65 due to the vast area of the province.

Additionally, the Committee deliberated on “The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” The Bill was moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri. Chairman Committee termed the bill necessary to address the plight of women and children. However, the Committee constituted a Sub-Committee to address the drafting lacunae in the Bill.

In attendance were Senators Syed Ali Zafar, Shahadat Awan, Kamran Murtaza, Khalil Tahir, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Hamid Khan, Danesh Kumar, Aon Abbas, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Secretary for Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar and other senior officials from relevant Departments.