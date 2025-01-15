Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Senate raises alarm over rising enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Web Desk
6:07 PM | January 15, 2025
National

JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza raised concerns in the Senate on Wednesday about the increasing incidents of enforced disappearances in Balochistan over the past few weeks. He highlighted that in response to these incidents, highways in the province were blocked for several days.

“These incidents have occurred in areas like tehsil Zehri and Mastung,” Murtaza stated, adding that travel in the region has become unsafe even during the day. He suggested dedicating a day for a parliamentary debate on the issue.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the Senate that the government is taking steps to address the missing persons issue. “The missing persons commission has been reactivated under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge,” Tarar said, noting that provincial members of the commission have been replaced to ensure progress.

