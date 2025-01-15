Senator Rubina calls on Dr Azra Pechuho

KARACHI - Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid called on Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho here at her office on Tuesday. During the meeting, mutual cooperation was discussed in terms of providing basic facilities to BISP beneficiaries through Benazir Nashonuma and other initiatives of the Sindh health department. In addition, issues such as development of pregnant and lactating mothers and their children, diseases caused by malnutrition, immunization, population growth and other issues such as organizing dynamic activities at the union council level were also discussed.

The meeting was informed that there are 140 facilitation centers and 39 mobile teams in Sindh province to provide services to the beneficiaries of Benazir Nashonuma program. Furthermore, emphasis was placed on the presence of NADRA staff at BISP Dynamic Registry Centers so that the deserving families can also get their children’s birth registration done during BISP registration. Mutual consent was also expressed on bilateral data sharing between the Benazir Income Support Program and the Department of Health and Population Welfare.

The meeting emphasized the need to hold a joint meeting between BISP, Department of Health and Population Welfare and Nadir officials in which an effective strategy would be formulated to facilitate the registration process of the beneficiaries of BISP and Department of Health and Population Welfare.