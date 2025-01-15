Sh Aftab for early completion of development schemes

Attock - MNA, Member Supreme Judicial Council and Convener District Coordination Committee Attock Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has said that the ongoing development schemes across the district should be completed as soon as possible so that their benefits can reach the people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee in Attock. The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Sohail Khan, MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali, former MPA Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, former Chairman Attock Municipality Sheikh Shahid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, assistant commissioners, and other concerned officers. Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that the federal and provincial governments are taking historic steps for the development and welfare of the people and for the purpose billions are being spent. He directed the concerned to ensure quality of the work and timely completion of the 134 development schemes being completed at the cost of Rs. 32099.623 million.

These development schemes include health, education, infrastructure rehabilitation, sports, agriculture and other sectors.

The meeting discussed in detail the Clean Punjab campaign, upgradation of schools, reasons for delay in under-construction agricultural university campus, law and order situation, inadequate facilities in educational institutions, provision of solar systems, provision of teaching staff, restoration and repair of infrastructure and other public matters.

MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that various suggestions and solutions are presented through this committee to resolve public issues so that the results of government initiatives can be delivered at the doorsteps of the people.