Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations

Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A renowned politician and social development leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has lauded the security forces for their exceptional bravery and strategic prowess in conducting two successful intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations resulted in the elimination of eight Khawarji terrorists, marking a significant milestone in the fight against terrorism, he said in a press release on Tuesday. Shah praised the security forces for their unwavering dedication and unrelenting efforts in thwarting the terrorists’ nefarious plans. He emphasized that the brave security forces have neutralized the threats, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025