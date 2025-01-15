Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday stressed the need of adhering traffic rules so that ratio of accidents could be reduced and precious be saved.

Addressing the Consumer Road Safety Award ceremony organized by Consumer Association of Pakistan (CAP), Sharjeel Memon said as a nation, our priorities are shifting and we should have to serve the humanity in every possible way.

Sindh Senior Minister congratulated the CAP on successful Award ceremony. He emphasized the importance of respecting traffic rules and educating children about them. He also highlighted the need for awareness, noting that a few moments of haste can not only ruin lives but also create difficulties for others.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that when young children drive, it reflects the negligence and irresponsibility of their parents. He urged the media to play its role in raising awareness about traffic rules, emphasizing that violations not only breach regulations but also lead to numerous negative consequences.

He acknowledged the dedication of Traffic policemen, noting that they work tirelessly, standing for hours in the scorching sun, intense heat, and even in cold weather. He emphasized that when traffic policemen stop someone, it is for their safety, and he honored them as our national heroes. He stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari and the Chief Minister have given clear directives to expand mass transit. He acknowledged that environmental pollution is a significant challenge and announced that the Sindh government is set to launch an eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV) taxi service for the first time. This initiative will benefit both the environment and the country while creating new employment opportunities.

At the ceremony, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presented shields to traffic police personnel and members of the CAP in recognition of their valuable contributions to road safety.

Our Staff Reporter

