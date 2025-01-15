Sindh CM, Deputy PM discuss timely release of funds for development projects

met with to address the release of funds for development projects under Sindh’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting involved a detailed review of ongoing projects, focusing on the implementation and approval processes for revised schemes. Both leaders emphasized the importance of completing projects within the approved budget and timelines to benefit the people of Sindh.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar assured the Sindh CM of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring the timely release of funds for all approved projects. He also pledged that any cost escalations would be promptly addressed by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).