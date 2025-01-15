Sindh govt launches initiative to promote films and counter extremism

The Sindh government has initiated efforts to support the local film and drama industry with the aim of countering terrorism and extremism through creative narratives.

In the inaugural meeting of the "Content and Production Oversight Board," chaired by Sharjeel Memon, it was decided to encourage artists, new scriptwriters, and drama producers to contribute to the revival and growth of the film industry.

Memon emphasized the importance of promoting democratic and positive societal values through creative content.

The board aims to drive social development by supporting writers and production houses, offering financial assistance for approved projects to ensure the completion of impactful creative endeavors. The Director-General of Public Relations provided an overview of the board’s objectives and policy framework during the meeting.