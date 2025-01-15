South Korea, US, Japan hold joint air drills after North Korea missile launches

South Korea, the US and Japan launched on Wednesday joint air drills, following missile fires by North Korea, Yonhap news reported. The US B-1B bomber was part of the air drill.

North Korea launched several suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.

South Korea's military said it detected the launch at about 9.30 a.m. local time (0030GMT) from the Ganggye area in the North's Jagang province.

Tuesday's launch marked the second one this year, after North Korea tested an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on Jan. 6 to "counter security threats."