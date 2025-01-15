Speakers highlight Palestine issue, lament world response

ISLAMABAD - Palestine issue was highlighted at a webinar on Tuesday and world response to the genocide in Gaza was termed inadequate.

The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), hosted the webinar titled, ‘How are the Dynamics in Palestine Impacting the International and Regional System.’

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the roots of the Palestinian issue in seven decades of illegal occupation, brutal repression, and denial of self-determination.

He echoed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ opinion, stressing that the events of 7 October 2023 did not happen in a vacuum and reflected a long history of marginalization and dispossession. He noted that the current dynamics in Palestine were having a profound impact on the international system, as reflected in contemptuous disrespect of international law, principles of UN Charter, and basic norms of state behaviour, virtual impunity for the perpetrator despite conducting a genocide, inability of the UN Security Council to act in the face of the most grievous danger to world peace and an existential threat to the Palestinian people and uncertainties in the wake of the incoming Trump Administration with its commitment to Abraham Accords and a new regional security architecture.

While noting global support for Palestine - from the Western street to the Global South to like-minded major powers - he urged decisive action from the Arab League, OIC, and the international community. He called for an urgent ceasefire, safe and sustained provision of humanitarian assistance and start of negotiations for Palestinian statehood, emphasizing that for peace in the Middle East justice for the Palestinians was indispensable.

Amina Khan highlighted the Palestinian refugee crisis caused by Israel’s systematic occupation since 1948. She condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which has displaced millions and questioned refugees’ right of return, while commending Palestinians’ resilience against oppression. Calling for urgent action, she emphasized their rightful return to an independent homeland with Jerusalem as its capital, noting pivotal legal developments like South Africa’s ICJ initiative and the ICC’s arrest warrant for Israeli leadership.

Dr Afaf Jabiri highlighted the events of October 7, 2023 as a continuation of the ‘Nakba’, reflecting systemic denial of Palestinian freedom and growing global recognition of their struggle. Critiquing US imperialistic policies, she warned of rising Arab public outrage and emphasized that power now lies with the people to drive change.

Dr Daud Abdullah noted the re-emergence of the Palestinian issue, previously overshadowed by global focus on Ukraine, and emphasized the need for stronger law enforcement. He highlighted the growing debate on suspending Israel’s UN membership, predicting increased isolation for Israel and renewed momentum for the Palestinian cause.

Dr Moatmer Amin analyzed the shifting dynamics in Palestine and their broader implications for regional and global systems, particularly against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s upcoming second inauguration. He noted that the Gaza War transcends the Israel-Hamas confrontation, reflecting deeper internal divisions within Palestine, such as those between Hamas and Fatah, and within Israel, including tensions among right-wing factions, leftists, and Haredim.

Dr Jafar Haghpanah highlighted the impact of the Palestine conflict on recent events in Syria, emphasizing how shared challenges like fragile governance, foreign intervention, and the role of non-state actors link Syria’s crisis to the broader regional instability. He noted Syria’s position in the Levant, close to Palestine, makes it a critical flashpoint where extremist groups like Daesh exploit instability to reorganize and expand.

Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza emphasized that peace depends on upholding human rights and safety. He noted how the Palestinian struggle has amplified their voice globally, shifting UN dynamics and uniting Middle Eastern nations. While hopeful for the future, he warned of challenges ahead, before calm can prevail.

Dr Ahmet Köro?lu highlighted the Gaza Tribunal Initiative’s role in amplifying victims’ voices and shaping global opinion on injustices in Gaza. Despite its non-binding judgments, he emphasized its moral significance in promoting dialogue and advancing peace efforts.

During his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood highlighted global crises, including conflicts, terrorism, Islamophobia, and power rivalries. He described Gaza’s atrocities as genocide, criticized Western complicity, and called the Arab world’s response inadequate. Citing global support for Palestine, he expressed concern over the region’s bleak outlook under the incoming Trump administration.

He concluded by asserting that, ultimately, the Palestinians will be able to realize their inalienable rights to self-determination.

The webinar was moderated by Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA. The speakers at the webinar included Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI; Dr. Daud Abdullah, Director Middle East Monitor (MEMO); Dr Afaf Jabiri, Co-Director of the Centre for Social Justice and Change at the University of East London, UK; Dr. Daud Abdullah , Director Middle East Monitor (MEMO); Dr Moatmer Amin, Department of Political Science, University of Cairo, Egypt; Dr Jafar Haghpanah, Research Assistant at University of Tehran; Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, Former South African Ambassador to Pakistan, and Dr. Ahmet Köro?lu, Distinguished faculty member, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Istanbul University.