Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Supplies reach Kurram, locals call them insufficient amid unrest

Supplies reach Kurram, locals call them insufficient amid unrest
Web Desk
1:46 PM | January 15, 2025
National

A convoy of 25 trucks carrying essential edibles and medicines reached Kurram district yesterday after prolonged disruptions, but locals have termed it inadequate for the district’s population of four to five lakh.

According to the district administration, two trucks were dispatched to Alizai in Lower Kurram, while the remaining 23 trucks went to Parachinar. However, citizens have demanded uninterrupted supply convoys, citing continued hardships due to the severe shortage of food and medicines.

Lawlessness and roadblocks have long hindered supply routes, leading to a critical shortage of essential items. A sit-in by the Watezai tribe continues in Mandori, with protesters demanding compensation for losses incurred during recent unrest.

Authorities are implementing measures from the peace agreement brokered between warring tribes to restore stability. Police have also begun demolishing bunkers in the area.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Kurram district for two months, banning public gatherings and the display of arms.

Web Desk

National

