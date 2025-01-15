Supreme Court resumes hearing on appeal against military court trials of civilians

The Supreme Court’s seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, resumed hearings on Wednesday concerning an intra-court appeal challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

The bench comprised Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Musarrat Hilali, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Shahid Bilal.

During the proceedings, Justice Mandokhail raised questions about the necessity of a constitutional amendment to try terrorists in military courts. Responding to this, Defense Ministry counsel Khawaja Haris argued that the forum for a trial is determined by the nature of the crime.

He explained that if a civilian’s offense is linked to the armed forces, it justifies a trial in a military court.

Justice Mandokhail noted the importance of intent, asking whether the crime targeted national interests. Haris countered by emphasizing that intent is established through evidence presented during the trial.

Reflecting on historical cases, Justice Mandokhail inquired why incidents such as the GHQ and Karachi Air Base attacks were not prosecuted in military courts. Haris pointed to the 21st Constitutional Amendment, which expanded the jurisdiction of military courts to include a wider range of crimes.

He further stated that the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act were already in place during events like the Army Public School (APS) attack, and amendments served to address more extensive offenses.

The hearing was adjourned until Thursday, with Khawaja Haris set to continue his arguments.