Talks body won’t be dissolved on Jan 31: Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee with PTI, announced on Tuesday that the committee will not be dissolved on January 31. He underscored the importance of achieving meaningful outcomes over rigidly adhering to deadlines, stating, “a positive outcome is our priority, not merely meeting a deadline”.

In interviews with various media outlets, Senator Siddiqui explained that the seven political parties represented in the government’s negotiations committee need time to consult their respective leadership before formulating a unified response to PTI’s demands. He emphasized that a consensus among the parties is essential before the committee can present a collective stance, adding that this process may take some time. Commenting on the PTI’s demands, Senator Siddiqui described them as complex and of significant gravity. He clarified that while the government committee has not made any demands so far, it may propose certain suggestions if the dialogue process moves forward smoothly. These proposals, he noted, will be “Pakistan- and people-specific” rather than focused on individuals or political parties.

Responding to a question, Siddiqui recalled that during the December 23 meeting, PTI had committed to submit its demands in writing. However, even after three weeks, no written demands have been received. He expressed hope that PTI would present its demands in the next meeting, after which the government committee will respond accordingly.

Senator Siddiqui also addressed concerns about civil disobedience and social media campaigns, clarifying that the government committee has not asked PTI to call off such activities or cease negative social media rhetoric. He cautioned, however, that tweets and statements detrimental to the dialogue process should be avoided. Concluding, he said, “PTI’s demands are not merely a letter that can be answered immediately. The nature of these demands requires time for serious deliberations.”