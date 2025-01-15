Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Three clerks dismissed from service over corruption

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Layyah Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidaar has dismissed three lower cadre officials from service on charges of corruption and bribery.

The clerks of DC office Layyah— Mansoor Aziz, Abdul Basit and Sheikh Azhar were dismissed from service under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act after departmental inquiry proceedings substantiated allegations of bribery, bogus case file preparation for illegal monetary gains, fake letters issuance while abusing authority and corruption. The DC has also referred their cases to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Dera Ghazi Khan for registration of cases against the officials.

Drug trafficker gets 10-year jail

An Additional District and Sessions Judge, Layyah, awarded ten-year imprisonment and imposed Rs200,000 fine on a drug trafficker here on Tuesday.

Lady Sub-Inspector Laraib Nazar of Layyah city police, who had investigated the case, said that accused, Fareedullah, was arrested and 800-gram of heroin was recovered from him.

The court convicted the accused after the prosecution proved its case beyond any doubt.

Our Staff Reporter

