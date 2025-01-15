Ticket prices unveiled for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The ticket prices for the , scheduled to take place in Pakistan next month, have been officially revealed, varying across the three host cities—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The pricing structure, finalized after extensive consultations, offers options for a wide range of spectators.

General Price Range

Tickets are available in multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, and VVIP, ensuring flexibility for fans. The prices range from a minimum of 1,000 PKR to a maximum of 25,000 PKR for exclusive VIP and hospitality experiences.

City-Wise Pricing Highlights

Karachi:

The tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 features tickets priced as follows:

General Enclosure: 1,000 PKR

First Class: 1,500 PKR

Premium: 3,500 PKR

VIP: 7,000 PKR

VVIP: 12,000 PKR

Similar pricing applies to other matches in Karachi, though Gallery tickets will not be available.

Lahore:

For marquee matches like Australia vs. England, ticket prices are:

General Enclosure: 1,000 PKR

First Class: 2,000 PKR

Premium: 5,000 PKR

VIP: 7,500 PKR

VVIP: 12,000 PKR

Gallery: 18,000 PKR

Matches involving Afghanistan have General Enclosure tickets at 1,000 PKR and Gallery tickets at 12,500 PKR. Semi-final matches in Lahore will feature premium pricing, with General Enclosure tickets starting at 2,500 PKR and VVIP tickets priced at 25,000 PKR.

Rawalpindi:

The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match offers:

General Enclosure: 2,000 PKR

First Class: 4,000 PKR

Premium: 7,000 PKR

VIP: 12,500 PKR

Other matches in Rawalpindi will have General Enclosure tickets at 1,000 PKR and Gallery tickets at 12,500 PKR, with no other categories available.

Semi-Final Matches

Given their high demand, semi-finals in Lahore will have limited seating categories, starting at 2,500 PKR and reaching up to 25,000 PKR for VVIP access.

The varied pricing aims to make the tournament accessible to all cricket fans while catering to premium experiences for those seeking exclusivity.