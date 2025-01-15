Ton-up Tayyab Tahir shines against Eshaal Associates

LAHORE - Ghani Glass’ Tayyab Tahir smashed his eighth first-class century against Eshaal Associates on the opening day of the second round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the Oval Academy Ground, Karachi on Tuesday. Tayyab’s 139, which came off 179 balls at a healthy strike rate of 78.98, included 20 fours after he walked in to bat at 26-2. Tayyab rebuilt Ghani Glass’ innings with Mohsin Riaz (40, 69b, 5x4s, 1x6) as the duo stitched a 75-run third-wicket partnership.

Skipper Saad Nasim (75, 81b, 9x4s) joined forces with a well-set Tayyab at 101-3 and collected 171 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Shahbaz Javed’s half-century helped them reach 379 all out in 79.2 overs. For Eshaal Associates Danish Aziz and Nisar Ahmed bagged three wickets each. At NBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories’ (KRL) Arshadullah ran riot with figures of 5-31 to bundle out Higher Education Commission (HEC) for 137 in 46.1 overs. In turn, KRL were 99-4 in 35 overs with Naseerullah Khan unbeaten on 52 off 96 balls with the help of seven fours.

Pakistan Television were bundled out for 93 in 43.1 overs as State Bank of Pakistan’s Mohammad Ismail (4-19), Saqib Khan (3-35) and Mohammad Abbas (2-17) shared nine wickets among them. State Bank of Pakistan were 136-1 in 37 overs at stumps courtesy of a 113-run second-wicket stand between Imran Butt (63 not out, 119b, 7x4s) and Mohammad Saleem (47 not out, 67b, 6x4s, 1x6). Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were 61-2 in reply to Oil and Gas Development Company Limited’s 197 all out at stumps at the UBL Sports Complex. OGDCL’s Abdul Rehman Muzammil remained unbeaten for a 142-ball 68 with the help of 10 fours. Mohammad Hamza was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 4-33 in 16.5 overs.