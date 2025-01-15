Towards Prosperity

The economy is the cornerstone of development for any country, whether developed or developing. It serves as a game-changer for either prosperity or decline. Unfortunately, Pakistan is facing one of the toughest phases in its economic history. The country’s economy is fragile, producing less while spending more, which has led to a sharp decline.

This situation does not stem from a lack of resources but from unstable policies, both by the current democratic alliance government and its predecessors. One major contributor to this economic turmoil is the significant rise in imports, such as oil, which Pakistan relies on heavily. Despite being rich in resources, Pakistan struggles with poor management. The country could export rice, wheat, pink salt, and sports goods to improve its economy but fails to do so effectively.

Moreover, Pakistan continues to use outdated farming methods, limiting agricultural yields. Trade deficits, poor governance, and weak economic policies have wreaked havoc on the economic sector.

However, all is not lost. Many countries have overcome similar crises through timely measures. Pakistan can do the same by maintaining law and order and creating a proper economic charter to attract investors and entrepreneurs. Modern farming techniques must be adopted to boost agricultural productivity. As an agricultural country, this sector plays a vital role in the economy. Learning from countries like China, which has advanced agricultural technology, could significantly benefit Pakistan.

To address its economic woes, Pakistan needs to discard ineffective policies and craft new ones for a brighter future. Great nations have achieved their goals through dedication and struggle; Pakistan can do the same by working with sincerity and integration. With collective effort and a clear vision, the country can achieve prosperity.

SHAHZAD PANHWAR,

Lahore.