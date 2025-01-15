Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Tributes paid to poet Hafeez Jalandhari

125th birth anniversary

Tributes paid to poet Hafeez Jalandhari
January 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Renowned Urdu poet, the creator of the country’s national anthem, Abul Asar Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered on  his 125th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Born in Jalandhar on January 14, 1900, Hafeez Jalandhari migrated to Lahore after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He wrote the lyrics for the national anthem in 1952. Hafeez Jalandhari actively participated in freedom movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan. He also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, “Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir”.

He also wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. He passed away on December 21, 1982 at the age of 82 years.

