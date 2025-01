FAISALABAD - Robbers snatched cash and other valuables from two brothers, in the limits of Raza Abad police station.

According to a police spokesperson, Shabir with his brother was traveling on a motorcycle in Babar Colony when bandits stopped them at gunpoint and looted cash, cell phones, and other valuables.

The accused fled away while the police registered a case. Separately, Nishatabad police detained two alleged accused from Daewoo Road and recovered a rickshaw from their possession.