Two-day workshop for administrative officers kicks off at UoS

SARGODHA - Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of the University of Sargodha on Tuesday organised a two-day workshop for administrative officers, focusing on professional development and skill enhancement.

On the first day, the workshop commenced with an inaugural session by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, who addressed the participants on the importance of leadership and change management in today’s evolving work environment.

He encouraged attendees to embrace change with a positive mindset, innovate continuously, and lead their teams effectively.

HRDC Consultant Khursheed Yousaf highlighted the significance of system’s thinking, stressing the interconnectedness of various organisational elements.

He urged the participants to approach problems holistically to enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness in administrative functions.

Govt College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad Assistant Professor Dr Saira Khan delivered an insightful session on stress management. She provided practical techniques for managing workplace stress, emphasising time management, prioritisation, and relaxation strategies. She also underlined the importance of maintaining a work-life balance and emotional resilience in high-pressure environments.

The workshop saw the participation of 40 administrative officers from different university departments, all eager to enhance their skills and contribute to the ongoing growth of the institution. It is pertinent to mention that it was the third phase of skill development workshops hosted by HRDC to enhance the capabilities of administrative staff.