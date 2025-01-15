US Embassy reps visit CCP

ISLAMABAD - representatives Tuesday visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to discuss matters related to competition law and foster bilateral cooperation between CCP and the US Federal Trade Commission. Representatives of the US Embassy’s Economic Section met with Salman Amin, Member Office of Fair Trade and International Affairs, and his team.

The discussion entailed the sectors that are vulnerable to international cartelization, risks of abuse of dominant position by global undertakings, challenges being posed at digital platforms by deceptive marketing, AI, and new dimension which have become important for regulators to consider while deciding matters related to merger & acquisitions. Certain recent decisions taken by both CCP and FTC in the respective domains were discussed and it was recognized that there are commonality of factors in various aspects and collaboration and knowledge sharing between both the regulators will be mutually beneficial. During the meeting specific areas and avenues for enhancing bilateral and technical collaboration between the CCP and FTC (US) were discussed.

CCP officials briefed representatives on measures taken recently to open competition in various sectors, induce FDI, and facilitate ease of doing business.