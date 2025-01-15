Wednesday, January 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US Embassy reps visit CCP

US Embassy reps visit CCP
Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  US Embassy representatives Tuesday visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to discuss matters related to competition law and foster bilateral cooperation between CCP and the US Federal Trade Commission. Representatives of the US Embassy’s Economic Section met with Salman Amin, Member Office of Fair Trade and International Affairs, and his team.

The discussion entailed the sectors that are vulnerable to international cartelization, risks of abuse of dominant position by global undertakings, challenges being posed at digital platforms by deceptive marketing, AI, and new dimension which have become important for regulators to consider while deciding matters related to merger & acquisitions. Certain recent decisions taken by both CCP and FTC in the respective domains were discussed and it was recognized that there are commonality of factors in various aspects and collaboration and knowledge sharing between both the regulators will be mutually beneficial. During the meeting specific areas and avenues for enhancing bilateral and technical collaboration between the CCP and FTC (US) were discussed.

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic issues, development

CCP officials briefed US Embassy representatives on measures taken recently to open competition in various sectors, induce FDI, and facilitate ease of doing business.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025