Using govt properties with integrity our collective responsibility: SACM

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Works, Sohail Khan Afridi, stated that using government properties and machinery with integrity and in accordance with the law is our collective responsibility.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to assess government properties, offices, and ongoing projects in Peshawar and its surrounding areas. Accompanying him were Chief Engineer Jamshed Ali, XEN of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Yasir Mehsud, MD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Asad Ali, and SDO PHA Humayun Khan.

Sohail Afridi first visited the office of the X Mechanical Division located on Warsak Road and gathered information regarding the staff and machinery present there. During the inspection of the C&W-owned plot on Warsak Road, he remarked that government lands are national assets, and their protection and effective use are among the government’s priorities.

While visiting the under-construction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Complex, spanning 10 kanals in Tarnab, Peshawar, he emphasized that transparency and the protection of public resources should take precedence in the project to prevent corruption and wastage of funds.

During his visit to the Azakhel Yard Store, which covers 8 kanals of land in Nowshera, he urged the relevant authorities to develop an effective plan for addressing the unusable machinery, stating that auctioning the machinery present in the store is essential to prevent further deterioration. He also visited the Ghaffarabad Tube Forest Nursery site of the Forestry Department, located on C&W-owned land in Chamkani, Peshawar, and issued directives to the authorities to contact the Forestry Department regarding the return of the land to C&W.

Sohail Afridi expressed his displeasure over the non-payment of rents for government properties and shops in Khyber Bazaar, Peshawar, since 2020, and directed the relevant authorities to issue notices to the shop owners to ensure rental payment. He warned that if they fail to comply, the shops should be sealed.