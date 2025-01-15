Wednesday, January 15, 2025
USKT organises Online Career Session

Our Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025
SIALKOT  -  The University of Sialkot (USKT) on Tuesday organised an “Online Career Session” to provide students with valuable insights and learning opportunities.  Guest speakers had a meeting with Board of Governors (BoGs) Chairman Faisal Manzoor discussing future academic collaborations aimed at enhancing the university’s global outreach and educational standards.

There was also a podcast session with the worthy Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman and IT Professional and Trainer Shahzad Ahmad Mirza.  During the discussion, the VC highlighted USKT’s international collaborations with over 150 universities worldwide, which provide students with global exposure and skills that meet international standards.

He also talked about the university’s focus on innovation, research and faculty development programmes aimed at improving teaching methods and ensuring students’ bright futures.

Then there was a session held at the auditorium with the students by Ali Abbas (Trainer/Media Advisor) and Shahzad Ahmad Mirza.

They shared their professional experiences, offered career guidance and discussed the skills required to succeed in today’s competitive world.

Students actively participated in the discussion, asking questions and gaining valuable insights from the trainers. It ended on a high note, leaving students motivated and inspired to take their first steps toward successful careers.

