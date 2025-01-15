Uzair Baloch acquitted in triple murder case

KARACHI - A District and Sessions Court in Karachi has acquitted alleged Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in yet another case related to killing of three persons including a policeman.

As per details, the alleded Lyari gang war kingpin was acquitted by the local court in a case registered against him at Chakiwara police station in 2009.

According to defence counsel Farooq Haider Jatoi, Uzair Baloch had ‘nothing’ to do with the killings and was ‘unlawfully’ implicated in the case.

Farooq Haider Jatoi said that Uzair Baloch was implicated in the case on statements of other accused who are already acquitted from the charges. “There was no evidence linking the accused to the case.” It may be noted here that the alleged notorious Lyari gangster has now been acquitted in the 36th case.

Earlier, Uzair Baloch, his brother Zubair Baloch and others filed petitions in an anti-terrorism court hearing, seeking their acquittal in murder case of rival gangster Arshad Pappu.

ATC judge expressed resentment over absence of former investigation officer of the case and DSP Baghdadi Abid Ansari and summoned him in the next hearing of the case. The court ordered concerned SSP to produce the former IO of the case in the next hearing. “No evidence exists against Uzair Baloch and other accused in the murder case,” defence lawyer Abid Zaman argued before the court. He pleaded for acquittal of Uzair and other accused in the case.

In August last year, a district and session court acquitted Uzair Baloch in another in case related to a police encounter.

The alleged Lyari gang war kingpin and alias Ghaffar aka Mama were acquitted by the local court in a case registered against them at the Steel Town police station. According to the prosecution, there was an exchange of fire between the police and the accused, resulting in the death of some accused, including Rahman dacoit. Uzair Baloch and others managed to escape.