Women in Pakistani Politics

Pakistan has witnessed a remarkable journey of women’s participation in politics, with iconic figures like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto paving the way for future generations. However, despite these strides, the country continues to grapple with challenges in achieving substantive inclusion of women in decision-making roles.

The political landscape of Pakistan has evolved, with new generations of women emerging as influential figures. Maryam Nawaz, the current Chief Minister of Punjab, has demonstrated remarkable leadership and has been instrumental in promoting women’s empowerment. Similarly, the rise of young parliamentarian leaders like Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who actively advocates for women’s empowerment and political inclusion, signifies a promising future for women in politics. Aseefa’s engagement with youth and her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by women reflect a new generation of leadership poised to break barriers and create a more equitable political landscape. Through her public health initiatives, advocacy for education, and firm stance on human rights, Aseefa embodies the potential for transformative change. Her leadership honours the legacy of the Bhutto family while injecting fresh energy into political discourse, fostering hope for a progressive and inclusive Pakistan. Another prominent figure is Faryal Talpur, a key leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) known for her significant role in Sindh’s provincial politics. She has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at empowering women, advocating for their rights, and championing greater political representation for women in Pakistan. While the establishment of mother wings, women wings, and youth wings within political parties is a commendable step toward promoting women’s participation, these initiatives often fall short of achieving substantive inclusion. Such structures can sometimes appear as tokenism, failing to address systemic barriers that hinder women’s advancement in politics.

Rather than limiting women’s political ambitions to roles tied to motherhood and domesticity, it is crucial to empower women in all aspects of political life. Political parties should prioritise active participation by women, ensuring they have opportunities beyond mere numerical representation. By strengthening grassroots political structures, women can play a more effective role in addressing the challenges faced by their communities. The Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI), introduced by the World Economic Forum, provides a valuable metric for assessing gender inequality across various dimensions, including political empowerment. Pakistan currently ranks 142nd out of 146 countries for women’s political empowerment. This low ranking underscores the significant gender gaps in political representation in government and parliament, highlighting the urgent need for concerted efforts to increase women’s participation in decision-making roles. Furthermore, comparing Pakistan’s GGGI ranking with other countries in the region reveals the substantial challenges the country faces in achieving gender equality in political spheres. To achieve substantive inclusion of women in Pakistani politics, it is essential to address systemic barriers, empower young women, promote meritocracy, and encourage grassroots participation. Learning from global examples of women leaders can further inspire and motivate women in Pakistan to pursue political careers.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto serves as a particularly inspiring example for political women in Pakistan. Despite facing political exile, imprisonment, and assassination attempts, she never wavered in her fight for democracy and women’s rights. Her courage, resilience, and determination have made her a symbol of hope and inspiration for women worldwide. Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand exemplifies compassionate leadership and progressive policies, becoming the world’s youngest female head of government when elected Prime Minister in 2017. Similarly, Sanna Marin of Finland became the youngest sitting prime minister in 2019, leading with a focus on gender equality and social justice. Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, made history as the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold this position, marking a significant milestone for women in American politics. The experiences of global women leaders like Shaheed Benazir Bhutto offer valuable lessons for women in Pakistan and around the world. These leaders have demonstrated resilience, shattered glass ceilings, and advocated for women’s rights and gender equality. They have built broad coalitions, united diverse communities, and approached politics with empathy and compassion. By studying their experiences, political women in Pakistan can learn how to overcome challenges, build alliances, and inspire others to pursue political ambitions.

To create a more equitable and inclusive political landscape in Pakistan, political parties must actively empower women leaders. By fostering a supportive environment that encourages women’s participation and leadership, the nation can harness their unique perspectives and contributions to address its complex challenges.

Sana Siddique Rahimoo

The writer is a gender rights and development professional.