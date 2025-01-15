Wednesday, January 15, 2025
World Bank approves $20bn loan to Pakistan

Web Desk
10:46 AM | January 15, 2025
The World Bank has approved a $20 billion commitment to Pakistan under a 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), with 19 out of 24 directors voting in favor.

According to the reports, around 75% of the funding will come from the International Development Association (IDA), with the remainder through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The CPF will focus on six key sectors, targeting issues such as child stunting, climate change, clean water access, renewable energy, and public resource improvement. Goals include increasing tax revenue to 15% of GDP, adding 10 gigawatts of renewable energy, and improving education, healthcare, and sanitation access for millions.

However, a recent World Bank report highlighted a sharp 7% rise in Pakistan’s poverty rate in 2024, reaching 25.3%, adding 13 million more people to the poverty-stricken population.

