Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry indicted in PML-N office arson case

Web Desk
2:00 PM | January 15, 2025
National

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members have been formally charged in connection with the May 9 arson incident at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office.

During a hearing at the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court, police presented the senior PTI leaders and other accused individuals. PTI activist Sanam Javed also appeared in court for attendance.

The accused pleaded not guilty, prompting the court to summon prosecution witnesses for the next hearing. The case has been adjourned until January 23.

