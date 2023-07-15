14kg charas recovered, trafficker held

Nowshera - District police on Friday claimed to have recovered 14kg charas and arrested a drug trafficker.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, the cops were alerted in Azakhel area where they set up a barricade. During checking the cops flagged down a vehicle, but the driver sped away while the cops also chased it. Later, the cops were able to stop the vehicle and recovered 14kg charas from it while the trafficker identified as Rehmat Nawaz was also arrested on the spot.