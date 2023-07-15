82 mobiles recovered by police IT wing

MUZAFFARGARH - At least 82 mo­biles of different models worth Rs3.3 million were recovered by the Infor­mation Technology (IT) department of the local police here on Friday. Ac­cording to DPO Hussain Haider, the gadgets were searched out through the effective usage of IT ap­plications by the depart­ment. He said all the sto­len or snatched cells were handed over to the own­ers concerned and traced through their FIRs regis­tered from time to time in the past. He claimed that the police were putting up the best possible mea­sures to protect the lives and goods of citizens.