Saturday, July 15, 2023
82 mobiles recovered by police IT wing

Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  At least 82 mo­biles of different models worth Rs3.3 million were recovered by the Infor­mation Technology (IT) department of the local police here on Friday. Ac­cording to DPO Hussain Haider, the gadgets were searched out through the effective usage of IT ap­plications by the depart­ment. He said all the sto­len or snatched cells were handed over to the own­ers concerned and traced through their FIRs regis­tered from time to time in the past. He claimed that the police were putting up the best possible mea­sures to protect the lives and goods of citizens.

