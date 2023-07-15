Saturday, July 15, 2023
Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon calls it quits

Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon calls it quits
Web Desk
6:12 PM | July 15, 2023
In a surprise move, Jahangir Jadoon, the Advocate General, on Saturday tendered his resignation from his position in Islamabad. 

The decision was made due to personal reasons as he himself stated, which led him to submit his formal resignation to the president of Pakistan. 

Jadoon has played a dynamic role as a lawyer, diligently representing the federal government in the Islamabad High Court in many cases. 

His notable achievements include handling the case related to Islamabad's local elections and those against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

