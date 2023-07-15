Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour: Khawaja Asif

A day after the armed forces of Pakistan voiced their serious concerns regarding the safe havens and freedom of movement enjoyed by the TTP within Afghanistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rebuked Afghanistan for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha agreement.

In a tweet on Saturday, the defence minister lashed out at Afghanistan, saying that it was neither fulfilling its obligation as a neigbour nor safeguarding the Doha peace agreement.

According to Khawaja Asif, Pakistan has provided refuge to five to six million Afghan refugees for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact. “Conversely, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil,” he added.

The minister cautioned that the ongoing situation could no longer persist. He asserted that Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures, “with the guidance of Allah, to safeguard its territory and citizens”.

Yesterday, the armed forces expressed serious concerns over the terror activities of the banned outfit, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) being operated from Afghanistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has visited Quetta Garrison and inquired about the health of wounded soldiers in the Zhob terrorist attack

The officials briefed that TTP hideouts are present in Afghanistan and expressed hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its land to be used against other countries.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing urged the Afghan interim administration to ensure the implementation of the Doha agreement. The armed forces also expressed concerns over the involvement of Afghan citizens in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.