Amateurs compete for glory at President PGA Golf

As the battle for recognition intensifies in the amateur category, leading golf amateurs face a challenging and demanding path in the President PGA Open Golf Championship 2023 here at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

While the top-ranked amateur, Qasim Ali Khan, maintains a slight lead, five well-prepared players closely trail him by just one stroke. Qasim currently holds a two-round aggregate score of 148, while his five formidable opponents boast a combined score of 149. These young golfers are Nowsherwan Aslam, Nouman Ilyas, Hamza Bilal, Damil Ataullah, and Hussain Hamid.

In the ladies section, talented Hamna Amjad leads the field after two rounds. With a handicap of two, she aims to enhance her WAGR rankings. Hamna has posted scores of 74 and 77, resulting in a two-round aggregate of 151. Just one stroke behind her, Daniya Syed (handicap one) and Abeeha Syed (handicap three) are in hot pursuit. Parkha Ijaz follows closely with a score of 155, while the young Bushra Fatima trails at 160.

The conclusion of the championship will be marked by a prize distribution ceremony at 5:30 PM, held on the lawns of the PAF Skyview Golf Course. Lt Gen Abdul Aziz (R), President of Punjab Golf Association, will be present to award the deserving winners their prizes.