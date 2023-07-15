Amateurs seek honors in President PGA Golf

LAHORE - As the battle for recognition intensifies in the amateur category, leading golf amateurs face a challenging and demanding path in the President PGA Open Golf Championship 2023 here at PAF Skyview Golf Course. Qasim Ali Khan maintains a slight lead while Nowsherwan Aslam, Nouman Ilyas, Hamza Bilal, Damil Ataullah, and Hussain Hamid closely trail him by just one stroke. Qasim’s aggregate score is 148 while his five formidable opponents boast a combined score of 149. In the ladies section, Hamna Amjad leads the field after two rounds. With a handicap of two, she aims to enhance her WAGR rankings. Hamna had a two-round aggregate of 151. Just one stroke behind her are Daniya Syed (handicap one) and Abeeha Syed (handicap three). Parkha Ijaz follows closely with a score of 155, while Bushra Fatima trails at 160.