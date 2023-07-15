Attack on police station repulsed

PESHAWAR - The police force successfully repelled an audacious attack by armed militants on the Mattani Police Station in the suburban area of Peshawar, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

According to media reports, taking advantage of the cover of darkness, the militants brazenly targeted the police station during the early hours of the night. However, the police, demonstrating their professional competence and unwavering gallantry, swiftly retaliated, compelling the attackers to retreat and ultimately escape.

Chief Capital City Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar praised the police force for their courageous response in repulsing the assailants.