Saturday, July 15, 2023
Battagram DPO wins int’l award on women in policing

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Sonia Shamroz Khan, District Police Officer Battagram, has been awarded the ‘Officer of the Year Award’ at the International Conference on Women in Policing.

US Ambassador Donald A Bloom and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan presented the ‘Officer of the Year Award’ to Sonia Shamroz at a ceremony in Peshawar.

The International Conference on Women in Policing was held in Georgia on March 8, 2023. Sonia Shamroz Khan was nominated for the ‘Officer of the Year Award’ at the conference for her remarkable and extraordinary contribution to her profession, department, and the public.

Sonia is the daughter of Shamroz Khan Jadoon, a former provincial minister and PPP leader.

She has also been nominated for the International Police Officer of the Year Award, which will be presented in September in Auckland, New Zealand.

Our Staff Reporter

